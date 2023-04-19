GLASTONBURY, Conn. – Paul G. Cunningham, Jr., 77, of Glastonbury, Conn., passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by family, on April 11, 2023. Born in Norwalk, Conn. on March 12, 1946, the son of Paul G. Cunningham, Sr. and Ann Lyon Cunningham, he grew up in Lexington, Mass. until he met the love of his life, wife Nancy Perushek Cunningham, who survives him and resides in Glastonbury. The two were married in 1978.

Paul graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in English and Economics. Paul and Nancy moved to Portland, Maine in 1980 where they founded Cunningham Security Systems, Inc. While Paul started Cunningham Security out of a converted porch in his former home on Craigie Street in Portland, it grew to be a thriving local business which allowed Paul to connect with families around Southern Maine. He sold the business upon his retirement in 2006 when he and Nancy moved to Sarasota, Fla. After 15 years in Florida, they moved to Glastonbury in 2020 to be closer to family.

Paul, also known as PG or Peeg, loved interacting with people, telling stories that induced a hearty chuckle, and sharing a good meal with friends and family. He was always musically inclined, having been the drummer in his high school rock band, the Jaguars, and later entertaining anyone willing to listen with renditions of their favorite songs on the spoons. While in Glastonbury, Paul relished the opportunity to spend time with loved ones and be closer to family in New England.

Paul leaves his wife Nancy; daughter, Jessica Cunningham McBride, her husband Patrick and grandsons Graham, 9, and Colin, 7, of Glastonbury. He also leaves daughter Rebecca Cunningham Auresto, her husband Nick, and grandchildren Emily, 8, and Nicholas, 5, of Colchester. He also leaves his sister Cindy Cunningham McCormack and her husband Jack of Gorham, Maine, and brother Philip Cunningham of Lexington, Mass.; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Family and friends may call on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, Conn. For online condolences, please visit http://www.mulryanfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please plant something this spring and think of Paul

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous