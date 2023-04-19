PORTLAND – Janet West Schrock passed away on March 8, 2023. She was born to Lucille and Dan West on August 30, 1936.

Jan lived with her family for many years in South Bristol, where Jan taught Special Education and middle school. Jan also worked for Heifer International, founded by her father. Jan lived her last years in the Portland area.

Jan is survived by children Kate and Nate and grandchildren.

A celebration of her life is Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1 p.m., Foreside Community Church, Falmouth.

Arrangements by Long Funeral Home, Camden (longfuneralhomecamden.com).

Donations to:

Heifer International