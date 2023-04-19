PORTLAND – Kelcie was born in Portland on March 9, 1988, and passed away in Ocala, Fla. on April 5, 2023.

She was loved very much by her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by her two boys, Ayden and Gavyn, along with her parents and extended family.

A private gathering will take place at Brooklawn Memorial Park.

﻿Rest In Peace Kelcie.

