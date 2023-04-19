SCARBOROUGH – Ricky L. Brunette, JD, CDFA, born July 6, 1949, passed away suddenly of a cardiac arrest on March 29, 2023, at the age of 73. He was the son of the late Anthony and Lorraine (Henriksson) Brunette of Portland.

Ricky graduated from Portland High in 1967, USM and UMaine Law, receiving his JD in 1976. He practiced law for 25 years; most recently worked for Ameriprise Financial.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Delores (Giroux) Brunette; adopted son, Petya; brother, John (wife Christine), sister-in-law, Beverly Aceto; brothers-in-law. Thomas and Douglas Giroux; nieces Ina and Jennifer and nephew, John Thomas.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Thomas Aceto and Peter Brunette.

A celebration of life will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland on Saturday, April 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to

Volunteers of America,

Northern New England,

14 Main St., Suite 100,

Brunswick, ME 04011