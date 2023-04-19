Hires, promotions, appointments

Scott Morneau, senior survey technician at Sebago Technics in South Portland, has added survey field systems coordinator to his role. Caitlyn Abbott was promoted to director of project delivery.

Anthony McDonald joined the Portland Housing Authority as its new director of information technology.

Rhianon Liu joined Maine Medical Center in the palliative care department in Portland, Tiffani McDonough joined Maine Medical Partners Neurology in Scarborough, and Katherine McDonald joined Maine Medical Partners Women’s Health in the urogynecology division at their South Portland location.

Michael Ascanio was hired as a consultant for Opus Consulting of Portland. Michael Bosworth was hired as an analyst and Mikayla Zordan as a marketing coordinator.

Scott Marr was hired by Limber, a chiropractic and wellness facility in Falmouth, and now adds sports medicine to its services.

Recognition

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, with locations around New England, including Brunswick and Topsham, was recognized on the Forbes list of World’s Best Banks.

Bin There Dump That, a residential dumpster rental franchise company with locations in the U.S. and Canada, including the Greater Portland and central Maine areas, was recognized by Forbes Home Improvement as a Best Dumpster Rental Company for 2023.

Granted

The Genesis Community Loan Fund of Brunswick received a grant of $1.49 million from the U.S. Treasury Department as part of the Equitable Recovery Program at the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund. This brings the total received so far this year to over $2.55 million. The Genesis Community Loan Fund is a nonprofit that helps promote access to affordable housing in northern New England.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: