The Scarborough Conservation Commission is encouraging residents to participate in “No Mow May” this year.

Delaying mowing lawns until June, the commission says, benefits pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, because it allows flowers to bloom and provide nectar.

If residents don’t want to fully commit to the initiative, the commission encourages residents to try “Low Mow May” by mowing only once or twice during the month or dedicating part of their lawn to the “No Mow May” effort.

For those interested in spreading the word, a limited number of free yard signs are available in the Planning Department at Town Hall.

For more information, visit scarboroughmaine.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: