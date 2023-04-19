Lucas Mehlhorn scored twice in the fourth quarter to help South Portland (1-1) rally for a 5-4 victory at Thornton Academy (1-1) in a boys’ lacrosse game Tuesday afternoon.

The Golden Trojans erased a 3-1 halftime deficit with a pair of goals from Jacob Marcotte and another from Jackson DeLeo.

Mehlhorn led all scorers with three goals. Jack Dreifus added two goals and Ben Kieu made 11 saves.

Lucas Hubbard also scored for Thornton Academy, which got 14 saves from Jacob Parenteau.

WELLS 13, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Gavyn Petrie had six goals and two assists, and Hayden Bedell added three goals and three assists as the Warriors (1-1) rolled past the Raiders (0-2) at Wells.

Eli Steere and Griffin Brickett helped with two goals each. Patrick Harris made 11 saves for Fryeburg Academy.

TRAIP ACADEMY 13, ERSKINE ACADEMY 9: Austin Nicholas scored five goals for Erskine (0-2) and goalie Nate Grenier had nine saves in a loss to the Rangers (2-0) at South China.

BASEBALL

MT. BLUE 12, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Brody Walsh opened the season by throwing a perfect game in the Cougars’ five-inning victory over the Windjammers in Rockport.

Walsh struck out five.

Mt. Blue scored one run in the third inning, two in the fourth and then broke out for nine runs in the fifth inning.

Jayden Meader drove in four runs and Isaac Wrigley and Nolan Leso each had a pair of hits for the Cougars. Hayden Dippner scored a team-high three runs.

MARANACOOK SWEEPS TRAIP: Caldre Glowa had two hits and earned the win in relief as the Black Bears (2-0) beat the Rangers 3-2 in five innings in the first game at Readfield.

Glowa relieved starter Jake McLaughlin.

Zac Foye had two hits for Traip (1-2).

In the second game, Glowa and Travis Lemelin combined for a five-inning no-hitter as the Black Bears won 5-2.

Robbie Vivenzio homered for Maranacook, and Kody Goucher and River Fallos had two hits apiece. The Black Bears scored four runs in the first inning.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

WELLS 18, NOBLE 9: Anna Woodward had seven goals and an assist, and Alyssa Robie scored four goals as the Warriors (1-1) handled the Knights (0-2) at Wells.

Summer Sullivan and Caitlin Rooney added two goals each. Jenna Baxter scored seven goals for Noble.

KENNEBUNK 14, GREELY 4: Ruby Sliwkowski scored six goals and Mara Muse added three as Kennebunk won its 34th consecutive game over visiting Greely in a battle of reigning state champions.

Sliwkowski scored three times in the game’s first six minutes to put the Rams (2-0) ahead to stay and they built a 7-2 halftime lead.

Sliwkowski added three more goals in the second half for Kennebunk, which also got two goals from Sophia Notine and eight saves from Lizzy Hayes.

The Rangers (1-1) were paced by two goals from Charlotte Taylor. Addyson Babcock made five saves.

BIDDEFORD 17, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 3: Abby Bouffard had five goals and two assists, and Cece Keller had four goals and four assists as the Tigers (2-0) cruised past the Patriots (0-2) at Biddeford.

Kylie Parent chipped in with two goals. Andrea Smith scored two goals for G-NG. Mya Page finished with 15 saves.

SANFORD 13, WESTBROOK 0: Emerson Tolpin had six goals and an assist as the Spartans (2-0) shut out the Blue Blazes (0-1) at Sanford.

Kaylynne Hessler added two goals and an assist. Mckenna Nanartowich scored twice for Sanford.

WINDHAM 10, OXFORD HILLS 9: The Eagles (1-1) bounced back from a three-goal halftime deficit to beat the Vikings (0-2) in Paris.

Oxford Hills led 6-3 at the break and then was outscored 7-3 in the second half.

Grace Joly scored a game-best five goals for the Eagles, and Abby Trainor added three.

Kelsey Bennett had two goals and an assist for Oxford Hills. McKinley Soehren and Mallory Kennison also scored two goals apiece, and Saige Winslow, Grace Hart and Abby Marcotte each had a goal and an assist.

