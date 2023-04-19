State police say 34-year-old Joseph Eaton has confessed to killing four people in Bowdoin on Tuesday shortly before he shot and injured three more people on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth.

The four victims were Cynthia Eaton, 62, and David Eaton, 66, of Florida — Joseph Eaton’s parents — Robert Eger, 72, and Patti Eger, 62. They were found Tuesday morning in the Egers’ home on Augusta Road in Bowdoin, state police said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the Egers and Cynthia Eaton were found inside the home, while David Eaton was found in a barn. All four died of gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides by the state medical examiner.

Joseph Eaton has been charged with murder in connection to the slayings. He had just been released from prison last Friday and was brought to the house in Bowdoin by his mother, police said.

No charges have been filed yet in the interstate shootings, though Eaton is considered the sole person of interest.

Police identified those shot on the interstate as Sean Halsey, 51, and his children, Justin Halsey, 29, and Paige Halsey, 25. All are from Bowdoinham and were taken to Maine Medical Center. Paige Halsey was still in critical condition Wednesday. Sean and Justin Halsey had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Eaton, who has a lengthy criminal history in both Maine and Florida, is currently being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset without bail, according to Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry. His arraignment is scheduled for 10:30 Thursday morning in West Bath District Court.

At the news conference, state officials spoke emotionally about Tuesday’s events.

“When you have a series of events like occurred yesterday, I look at that as an attack on the soul of our state,” Commission of Public Safety Mike Sauschuck said at the press conference. “It’s a shock to everyone. … The reality is these senseless acts can and do happen anywhere at any time.”

CHAIN OF EVENTS

With the aid of several local departments, state police have been leading investigations at three crime scenes: the Bowdoin house and two sites on the interstate between exits 17 and 15.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said Tuesday that the department was notified of a shooting inside the home at 1459 Augusta Road around 9:20 a.m. A relative who was unable to reach the victims went to the house and found one body and called 911. Deputies arrived at the home within 10 minutes and found the other victims, police said.

Soon after officers arrived on the scene in Bowdoin, several shootings were reported along I-295 south near mile marker 17 and the Exit 15 offramp in Yarmouth, police said. Three southbound cars and one northbound vehicle were struck by bullets.

Eaton was found in a wooded area not far from his vehicle on the offramp. He told investigators he shot at the vehicles because he thought he was being followed by police.

Ian Halsey of Bowdoinham said Tuesday that two of the Yarmouth victims, both adults, were his cousins.

“It was random that my family was shot at,” Halsey said.

At the news conference, Merry said he is heartsick over the tragedy and it will take time for the community to heal.

“Maine is a small state and it has often been referred to as a single community. I think Bowdoin epitomizes that very much,” he said. “There’s one country store in the town of Bowdoin. Everyone knows everyone’s business, but in a friendly way.”

Tuesday’s shootings are among the most deadly in Maine’s history. In 2014, Joel Smith shot and killed his wife, Heather, and their three children, Jason Montez, 12, Noah Montez, 7, and Lily Smith, 4, with a 12-gauge shotgun and then turned it on himself. A state police spokesperson at the time said it was the sixth time since 1941 that four people had been killed in a multiple homicide in Maine.

FORGIVENESS

Eaton posted several messages on Facebook in the days before about his struggles and desire for forgiveness. He had just been released from the Maine Correctional Center in Windham last Friday after serving time for a probation violation, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

Eaton’s criminal history in Maine and Florida dates back to 2013 and includes convictions for felony aggravated assault, domestic violence and violence against a law enforcement officer, according to jail and court records in both states. He has served time in prison for possessing a concealed firearm as a convicted felon.

In 2017 Eaton had undergone an evaluation for mental health, substance abuse and domestic violence during which Eaton disclosed he had been treated for post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder. The doctor’s report revealed “lifestyle instability and aggressive and violent behavior toward his ex-wife related to his consumption of alcohol and history of controlling behaviors,” according to court records.

The report said Eaton appeared to be preoccupied with his ex-wife and had outbursts and aggressive behavior.

This story will be updated.

