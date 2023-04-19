LEWISTON — A Windham man charged in a motor vehicle crash that killed a Fayette woman last December in Turner pleaded not guilty Tuesday in 8th District Court to manslaughter and five other crimes, according to court documents.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Curtis Randy Fogg, 34, on charges of manslaughter, causing death while license suspended or revoked, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death, and criminal speeding.

Bail was set at $100,000 cash with conditions that include he not operate a motor vehicle and have no direct or indirect contact with Jacob Diaz, 24, of Augusta, who is also charged in the state Route 4 crash that killed Carol Ivers, 79.

Earlier on Tuesday Fogg was transported to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn from the Cumberland County Jail in Portland. South Portland police and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents arrested him Monday at the Double Tree Hotel on Maine Mall Road in South Portland, three days after the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office turned to the public via social media for help finding him.

Investigators said Fogg and Diaz were street racing when Diaz collided with Ivers’ vehicle as she pulled onto Route 4 from Upper Street. Witnesses and video identified the driver of the second truck as Fogg, police said.

Diaz was arrested April 6 and pleaded not guilty April 7 to manslaughter, two charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and aggravated driving to endanger and criminal speeding. Diaz’s bail was set at $100,000 cash with the condition he have no direct or indirect contact with Fogg and his passenger at the time, Alana Hartford, 24, who was also injured in the crash.

Also Tuesday, police arrested Joshua Hopkins, 32, of Westbrook on a warrant charging a probation revocation and charged him and Fogg with possession, trafficking and aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug.

At the time of his arrest, Fogg was out on bail on drug and firearm charges in Oxford County.

His next court appearance will be at Androscoggin County Superior Court in Auburn at a date to be determined.

