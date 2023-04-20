ALBANY TOWNSHIP — A public meeting will be held at the Albany Town House at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, to discuss the Oxford County commissioners’ proposal to move the local polling site from the Albany Town House to nearby towns.

Resident Bob O’Brien said all Albany residents are invited to attend this meeting. He plans to ask the county commissioners to join them.

A meeting was previously held at the commissioners’ office in South Paris on March 21. Some of the residents who attended said the Tuesday 9 a.m. meeting was not convenient for residents.

