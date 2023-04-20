Adjunct instructors who teach in the state’s community colleges held a rally Thursday at Southern Maine Community College to call for higher wages as part of a new labor contract.

Organizers said the community colleges rely on the instructors, who work on limited-term contracts and are not eligible for tenure. They often have graduate degrees and extensive professional and teaching experience but can earn less than minimum wage for the hours they devote to teaching the students, they said.

An adjunct in the MCCS system teaching five classes per semester earns less than $30,000 per year, according to union representatives.

Members of the adjunct instructors’ union, a chapter of the Maine Service Employees Association, are negotiating their next contract and asking for wage increases and rewards for length of service, they said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: