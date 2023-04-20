GREENWOOD — Suzanne and Brian Dunham of Dunham Farm and Velvet Hollow Sugar Works are the first Maine maple producers formally recognized in Maine Audubon’s Bird-Friendly Maple program.

Steve Hagenbuch, senior conservation biologist and forester with Audubon Vermont, created the Bird-Friendly Maple program. He visited Dunham Farm last summer and worked to enroll them in the program, which started in Vermont.

Bird-Friendly Maple promotes forest management that includes consideration of bird habitat for species such as scarlet tanager, black-throated blue warbler, and wood thrush. In recognition of these intentional efforts, participating maple producers are provided with unique product labeling, signage, and other materials to educate consumers.

“We are avid birders, and we understand the stress birds are experiencing now with habitat loss and degradation, so we believe that providing a refuge for them and other wildlife is crucial,” the Dunhams said in a news release.

“Maine is part of an important flyway for migrating birds,” they said. “We take that distinction seriously. And we have space, we own a good-sized parcel of land with good bird habitats — for nesting as well as plants and insects that birds like to eat. We hope that others will consider being part of this program.”

According to Sally Stockwell, director of conservation at Maine Audubon, Maine forests are the “‘baby bird factory’ for over 90 species of birds, but they need high-quality breeding habitat to successfully nest and raise their young.”

The bird-friendly program will help enhance breeding habitat for many bird species that are currently struggling and showing dramatic population declines across their ranges, Stockwell said.

Maine Audubon is excited to launch this program along with the Dunhams and looks forward to partnering with other maple producers in the future, according to the release.

Scott Dunn, a board member of the Maine Maple Producers Association, said bringing Bird Friendly Maple to the state of Maine “is another step forward for our producers. Managing their woodlots for the harvesting of sap but also caring for the animals that live in them go hand in hand.”

