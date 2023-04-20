BETHEL — The Museums of the Bethel Historical Society will launch the third issue of “Goose Eye,” the society’s annual history journal, with a 2 p.m. reception at Robinson House, 10 Broad Street, on Sunday, April 23.

“Goose Eye” contributors will be at Howe Hall and there will be a public unveiling of Erik Koeppel’s “Distant View of the Slides that Destroyed the Willey Family.”

Koeppel’s re-creation of Thomas Cole’s lost 1828 painting is featured on the cover and in an article inside the new issue, which is titled, “Recreation and Re-creation.”

Other features include a history of Grafton, Maine, by The Museums’ Executive Director William F. Chapman; an essay on local hiking spots by Amy Wight Chapman; a profile of Rangeley Lakes entrepreneur and tourism promoter Samuel Farmer by William B. Krohn; and an account of an 1875 expedition up Goose Eye and Sunday River Whitecap mountains by John Mead Gould (published for the first time).

The public is invited, and refreshments will be served.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: