The Permanent Commission on the Status of Women in Maine condemns in the strongest possible terms the decision of U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in the case of Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA.

The ruling found that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration improperly approved the abortion pill mifepristone, one of two drugs commonly used for medicated abortions, 23 years ago.

Judge Kacsmaryk’s ruling ignores not only the findings of scientists but the positive experience of millions of women across America – and all over the world – who have taken mifepristone with no negative effects to help them manage miscarriages and to terminate their pregnancies. This medication is safe and it is essential to the health and well-being of women.

While medicated and surgical abortion are still available and legal in the state of Maine, it is crucial that we pay attention to this moment and that each of us use our unique positions, strengths, or time to ensure women continue to have this right.

We call on our elected officials to fight for women’s right to control their bodies and their lives, to retain access to healthcare, and to reverse this poorly conceived decision which will harm so many people.

Anne Gass

member, the Permanent Commission on the Status of Women in Maine

Gray

