 

A team from Toe Tappin’ Jazz dances with the kindergartners and first-graders at Crescent Park Elementary School in Bethel on April 14. Rose Lincoln

Liam Chan, a kindergartner at Crescent Park Elementary School, dances on Music and Arts Day. Rose Lincoln

BETHEL — Crescent Park Elementary School art teacher Ashley Broderick and music teacher Mackenzie Richard, with the help of others, including Kate Webb of Bethel Arts and Music and glass artist Brooks Morton, held a Music and Arts Day at the school on Friday, April 14, the day before spring break.

Children made musical instruments, painted rocks, used their hands to decorate a picnic bench, fused glass and danced in the gym with a team from Toe Tappin’ Jazz Dance Studio of Bethel.

At the end of the day they sang “Hey Jude” by the Beatles in the gym. “I’ll be surprised if I don’t cry,” Richard said of the song she taught all of the grades.

Quinn Pierce, a third-grader in Kathy Chaisson’s class, makes a drum for Music and Arts Day. Rose Lincoln

 

Crescent Park Art Teacher Ashley Broderick helps Lew Foley add his handprint to a bench in front of the school. Rose Lincoln

Lyana Morin, 7, of Greenwood, does a dance circle with her Crescent Park classmates at Music and Arts Day. Rose Lincoln

Music and Arts Day was held on April 14 at Crescent Park Elementary School in Bethel. Rose Lincoln

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
bethel maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles