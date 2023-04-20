BETHEL — Crescent Park Elementary School art teacher Ashley Broderick and music teacher Mackenzie Richard, with the help of others, including Kate Webb of Bethel Arts and Music and glass artist Brooks Morton, held a Music and Arts Day at the school on Friday, April 14, the day before spring break.

Children made musical instruments, painted rocks, used their hands to decorate a picnic bench, fused glass and danced in the gym with a team from Toe Tappin’ Jazz Dance Studio of Bethel.

At the end of the day they sang “Hey Jude” by the Beatles in the gym. “I’ll be surprised if I don’t cry,” Richard said of the song she taught all of the grades.

