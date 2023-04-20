OCALA, Fla. – James Reed Joseph Brown, 81, of Ocala, Florida passed away on April 6, 2023, in Ocala, Fla.

﻿James, aka Jim, was born in Norfolk, Va. on August 18, 1941, to parents, Clarence, and Beatrice (Gaudette) Brown. Jim graduated high school and continued his studies at UM, receiving his bachelor’s degree in history. Jim joined the Marine Corps and faithfully served our country. While in the Marines, he was a skilled boxer, winning many matches and was featured on the cover of the Pacific Stars and Stripes.

﻿Jim was an avid sports fan, following all the teams of his New England roots. He was particularly fond of the UM Black Bears hockey team.

﻿In his younger years, he played softball, was a skilled skier and golfer. After retiring, golfing became his passion, and he would play six days a week.

﻿Jim’s lifelong career in the automotive industry earned him numerous awards for top sales. These awards allowed him to travel to many destinations in the US and abroad. His love of travel continued into retirement. When traveling he loved to get off the beaten path and get to know the local people and see the true wonders and beauty of the place he was visiting.

﻿Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy J (Stein) Brown of Ocala, Fla. He was predeceased by his first wife Nancy Lee (White) Brown of Freeport, Maine, and the mother of his five children who he loved dearly.

﻿Also survived by his daughter, Teri Lynn and her husband Terry Morrill of Litchfield, Maine, son, Michael Reed Brown of Freeport, Maine, daughter, Susan Munroe Brown of St. Pete, Fla., daughter, Jennifer Allison Brown of Denver, Colo. and son, Mathew Alton Brown of Manchester, N.H.; nine beautiful grandchildren, Kyle James, Courtney Lee, Molly Allison, Craig Alan, Alan Michael, Jennifer Ellen, MacKenzie Grace, James Reed, and Morgan Claire. He was blessed with five great grandchildren, Eva May, Adrian, Ethan, Damien, Ashton and baby Chase.

﻿In Jim’s words…… “Say Goodbye”

﻿A memorial service for Jim will be held in Ocala, Fla. at Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, 11250 SW 93rd Ct. Rd. Ste. 300, Ocala, FL 34481 on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 4 p.m. The celebration of Life services in the New England area will be held at a later date.

﻿Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, 11250 SW 93rd Ct. Rd. Ste. 300 Ocala, FL 34481 Condolences and comforts may be shared with the family at http://www.baldwincremation.com

﻿