BRUNSWICK – William Harding Jackson, Jr., 90, of Brunswick, died peacefully on March 24, 2023.

A kind, patient, and gentle man, Bill loved family, progressive politics, and gardening. He enjoyed walking in the woods, taking photographs, and camping. Wry, philosophical, and self-effacing, Bill could also be passionate when discussing art or current events. He was fond of Labradors and blueberry pie.

Later in life, Bill wrote poetry. He also wrote letters to the editor of the Gloucester Times, from criticism of U.S. foreign policy to humorous thoughts about Gloucester culture. A man with a PhD in political science, Bill was ever humble.

Over a varied career that began in the Foreign Service in India, Bill worked as a professor, teacher, cab driver, government contractor, and bookstore owner. He was devoted to local chapters of the New Hampshire and Massachusetts Democratic Parties, the Bethesda Co-Op, the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, and the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church.

Bill had a quiet expressiveness he showed with a crafty smile, a raised eyebrow, or a dry remark. He never failed to reach out to a friend or relative with a meal, a book, or a ride to the hospital.

He was an alumnus of The Millbrook School, Princeton University, and The Fletcher School, and a loving father, brother, husband, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He will be deeply missed.

Born in New York City, N.Y. on April 4, 1932 to William Harding Jackson of Nashville, Tenn. and Elisabeth Lyman of Boston, Mass., Bill resided in adult life in Washington, D.C., Lebanon, N.H., and Gloucester, Mass.

Bill was predeceased by his former wife, Charlotte Coe Lemann of Manchester, Mass.; and his brothers Lyman and Thomas Rice, both of New Hampshire.

He is survived by his children William Harding Jackson III of Bethesda, Md., Isabella Lyman Jackson of Bath; three grandchildren, Hannah and Ian Underwood of Portland, and Lucy Jackson of Bethesda, Md.; three brothers, Richard Lee Jackson of Athens, Greece, Bruce Pitcairn Jackson of Washington, D.C., and Howell Edmunds Jackson of Cambridge, Mass.; nephews Richard Lee Jackson, Jr. of Hangzhou, China and Henry Vaughn Jackson of Auburn, nieces Elisabeth Lyman Jackson of Athens, Greece, Rebecca Harding Jackson of Highland Park, N.J., Jane Rice of Moultonborough, N.H. and Priscilla Rice of Meredith, N.H.

A memorial service will be held at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church Friday, April 21, at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

Gloucester Unitarian Church,

10 Church St.,

Gloucester, MA 01930