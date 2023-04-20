BETHEL — The SAD 44 school board has adopted a 2023-24 budget with a proposed increase of 10.39%.

Because of an expected increase in state aid of $467,432 and an increase in other revenue of $443,680, the blow is softened considerably with an actual increase to taxpayers of 4.22%, Superintendent David Murphy said.

Nearly 60% of the increase to the budget is for special education. More than half of the $790,785 ($456,910). allotted for special education was for salaries and benefits.

Instructional Expenditures, which includes salaries and benefits ($132,091 increase) and other smaller increases for nontraditional learning saw a $178,862 overall increase. Transportation saw a decrease of $1,215 while Buildings, Grounds and Maintenance saw an increase of $228,440 (part of this amount is budgeting for a future full-time supervisor).

Adult education is funding itself this year. The budget is $131, 887.

Student support spending increased by $53,394. System Administration increased by $19,575. and School Administration increased by $31, 566. Vocational Instruction (Region 9) is expected to increase by $10,407. The overall proposed increase is $1.33 million.

The fiscal year ’24 expected increase to district towns is 4.40% for Bethel taxpayers; 4.49% for Greenwood; 4.16% for Newry; and 3.79% for Woodstock.

The board voted to move $750,000 to the capital reserve account which can only be expended or added to by the taxpayers.

The board will present its budget to the public at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, in the Helen C. Berry auditorium at Telstar Regional High School.

Two new principals

Superintendent-elect Mark Kenney recommended John Eliot be elevated to Telstar High School principal from his current role as dean of students. Lindsay Luetje, dean of students at Telstar Middle School, was Kenney’s recommendation for middle school principal.

The school board voted unanimously to appoint Luetje and Eliot. Both have been in their dean roles for five years. Their contracts will start at $88,500 and bump to $92,440 the second year.

One dean for both schools will replace the two principals and will be hired after the principals are in place.

New roles for superintendent

Outgoing Superintendent Murphy has accepted a role as a Region 9 Adult Education director. The salary for that position is $64,896 for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.

At this school board meeting another role was proposed, keeping Murphy on for 16 hours per week at 40% of his salary ($45,548 and $4,500 in benefits).

The board voted 8-4 to approve the position with a one-year contract.

The job description for Murphy is coordinator of grant writing and special projects but would also include overseeing facilities’ projects and the proposed future day care center. The position would report to Kenney.

Board Chairman Danny Whitney of Bethel said directors hope the position will pay for itself. He explained that the grant-writing position was something they discussed a year or more ago.

Director Maggie Davis of Bethel said it was “an incredibly important and valuable opportunity that they had.” She suggested the job of grant writing continue after Murphy’s tenure.

Board member Erin Cooley of Greenwood said “(Murphy’s) been with us for decades, knows the district better than anybody and has so much to offer us. It would be silly not to take advantage of this.”

Director Scott Cole disagreed.

“(Incoming Superintendent) Mark Kenney deserves our unequivocal support,” Cole said. “However well-intended this action is, I think this should be set aside. When the new boss comes in, the old boss has to go. It’s not about Dave …”

Director Amy Henley of Newry said she agreed with Cole. She questioned where the job description from the school board’s personnel committee was, “but we’re OK with creating a job description and not putting it out to anyone?” she asked.

Region 9

Norman Clanton and Roberta Taylor, Region 9 representatives presented a report to the school board. Clanton said they had 125 students enrolled at tech school and have 195 signed on for next year.

He noted that they have had “really look good luck with the secondhand administrators that we have hired from SAD 44. We were pleased to be able to select Dr. Dave Murphy as our next adult ed director. He is going to work part time for us.”

Three SAD 44 students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society: Isabelle Brassard, Scarlett Quick and Allen White.

Careers Technical Education (automotive, plumbing, etc.) is a new program and is for introductory students. They need an instructor to teach the class of about 40 students.

Culinary Arts with 28 students will add an ed tech because of the high number.

The Certified Nurses’ Aide program has 21 students, up from eight the previous year.

Region 9 also is looking for a building construction instructor.

The tech school’s next budget and board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Region 9.

Upcoming election

The Newry school board position being held by David Bartlett is being contested by Matt Malin in the June 13 election. Destiny Hughes is running unopposed from Greenwood.

There is an open position for a Bethel board member for which there are no candidates. A write-in candidate requires 25 votes, according to Murphy. They must be a registered voter, in this case for the town they will be representing. If no one is elected, the Bethel select board will appoint someone to fill the role until the next election.

