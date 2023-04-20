COLLEGES

Jeremiah Jenkins hit his 14th home run of the season and finished with four RBI, and Tyler Nielsen allowed just one base runner over five innings as Maine cruised to a 10-0 win over Thomas in a seven-inning baseball game Thursday in Orono.

Nielsen struck out eight, walked none and allowed only one hit.

Jenkins has homered in six of his last eight games and has at least one RBI in 12 consecutive games. He’s tied for 11th in NCAA Division I with 53 RBI.

The Black Bears (18-12) stole 12 bases, including five by Jake Rainess and four by Quinn McDaniel, who each had two hits and scored three times. Colin Plante was 3 for 4.

TENNIS

PORSCHE GRAND PRIX: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek returned from a rib injury with a convincing 6-1, 6-4 win over Zheng Qinwen to reach the quarterfinals in Stuttgart, Germany, but Coco Gauff suffered an upset loss to Anastasia Potapova.

Swiatek hadn’t played since reaching the semifinals at Indian Wells last month. After a first-round bye in Stuttgart, Swiatek’s clay season started smoothly.

Next up is a quarterfinal meeting with Karolina Pliskova, who beat Donna Vekic, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5).

Potapova beat sixth-ranked Gauff, 6-2, 6-3.

BARCELONA OPEN: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame windy conditions to advance to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also reached the last eight, defeating Denis Shapovalov, 6-3, 6-2. Casper Ruud, the No. 3 seed, lost to 15th-seeded Francisco Cerúndolo, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

BMW OPEN: Alexander Zverev was upset in straight sets by Christopher O’Connell, while top-seeded Holger Rune won his opening match in Munich.

Playing 82nd-ranked O’Connell in cold conditions in front of a German crowd huddled in thick coats, Zverev struggled to land his first serves and lost 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Rune secured a spot in the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Yannick Hanfmann.

MADRID OPEN: Rafael Nadal will miss next week’s tournament because his recovery from a hip injury is going much slower than expected.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner has been sidelined since January by a left hip flexor injury he picked up at the Australian Open.

SOCCER

ITALY: Juventus had a 15-point penalty suspended, lifting the storied Italian team up to third in Serie A and right in the mix for a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Following a three-hour hearing on Wednesday, the case has now been referred back to the soccer federation’s appeals court, and Juventus has been handed back the points pending the new trial.

That is unlikely to conclude before the end of the season, so any penalty would be for the following campaign.

EUROPA LEAGUE: Six-time champion Sevilla eliminated Manchester United with a 3-0 victory in Spain in the second leg of their quarterfinal.

Forward Youssef En-Nesyri scored twice and Sevilla advanced to the semifinals, 5-2 on aggregate, after last week’s 2-2 draw in the first leg in England.

Sevilla will face Juventus in the last four following the Italian team’s 1-1 draw at Sporting in Lisbon, Portugal, for a 2-1 aggregate victory.

