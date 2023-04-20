GIRLS

Laura Chapman, Boothbay sophomore: Chapman was unbeaten in team competition as a freshman and earned Mountain Valley Conference Player of the Year honors. She reached the round of 16 in the singles state tournament, knocking off No. 12 Ashlyn Bouchard of Caribou.

Olivia Cutone, Kennebunk sophomore: As a freshman, Cutone led Kennebunk to a 16-0 season and the Class A state title. She lost only two games all season and won 144. She missed the state singles tournament because of a national USTA event in Georgia.

Olivia Guinard, Sanford junior: As a freshman, Guinard advanced to the round of 32 in the state singles tournament. She was 8-2 last spring and skipped the singles tourney because of a competitive cheering conflict but returns for a third year at No. 1 singles for the Spartans.

Lucy Hart, Waynflete junior: A versatile athlete who also plays soccer and basketball, Hart led the Flyers to an 11-5 season and the Class C state finals, where they fell 3-2 to Washington Academy. She earned first-team all-Western Maine Conference honors at No. 1 singles.

Sofia Kirtchev, Falmouth freshman: Kirtchev takes over the No. 1 singles spot for Falmouth, which fell 3-2 to Kennebunk in the Class A South final. She reached the women’s open final of the inaugural Yarmouth Clamfest Classic last summer.

Andrea Lamontagne, Kennebunk senior: Lamontagne went 16-0 at second and third singles last spring. She earned the tiebreaking point to lift the state champion Rams over Falmouth in the Class A South finals. She also advanced to the round of 32 in singles.

Emma Lindsey, Greely junior: Lindsey has twice advanced to the round of 32 in the state singles tournament. Last spring, she helped the Rangers reach the Class B South semifinals before they fell 3-2 to Cape Elizabeth.

Coco Meserve, Brunswick junior: Meserve was runner-up to Lidia Gomez in the state singles tournament. She also led Brunswick to the Class A state final. Her only losses came against Gomez, from Maine Central Institute, and Olivia Cutone of Kennebunk.

Charlotte Williamson, Falmouth junior: Playing No. 1 singles, Williamson led the Navigators to a 12-3 record and the Class A South final, where they fell 3-2 to eventual state champion Kennebunk. She advanced to the round of 16 in the singles state tournament.

Amber Woods, Scarborough senior: Woods is a two-time quarterfinalist in the singles state tournament. In team play, she went 9-3 to lead the Red Storm to an unbeaten regular season and the Class A South semifinals.

BOYS

Xander Barber, Falmouth senior: Barber is ranked eighth nationally and first in New England by the USTA among boys 18-and-under. He grew up playing tennis in North Carolina, moved to Maine last year, and plans to play for Dartmouth College in the fall.

Anton Behuniak, Cheverus junior: Behuniak returns at No. 1 singles for the Stags. He compiled an 8-4 record last spring in a solid SMAA conference. He advanced to the round of 32 in the singles state tournament before falling to the No. 2 seed, Leif Boddie.

Will Best, Yarmouth senior: Although injured to start the season, Best played No. 1 singles for the three-time Class B state champions last spring. He was seeded 11th in the state singles tournament and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Alberto Cutone, Kennebunk freshman: Cutone is third in USTA rankings among Maine boys 18-and-under, behind only his brother, George, and Xander Barber. He’ll move into the No. 2 singles slot for the two-time defending Class A state champions.

George Cutone, Kennebunk junior: The two-time defending state singles champion, Cutone led the Rams to a 15-1 record and a second straight Class A state title. He was 12-0 in team play, won every set, and dropped only seven games all season.

Quinn Federle, Yarmouth senior: Federle helped the Clippers to a 16-0 season and a third consecutive Class B state championship. He provided the clinching point in a 3-2 title victory over Mt. Desert Island. He also advanced to the round of 16 in the singles state tournament.

Henry Kerr, Waynflete senior: Playing No. 1 singles, Kerr led the Flyers to a 12-4 record and a 14th straight Class C state title. In the singles state tournament, he reached the round of 32 before falling to the No. 4 seed, Sam Yoon of Falmouth.

Daniel Landry, Deering junior: Landry returns at No. 1 singles after earning first-team all-SMAA honors last spring. As the ninth seed in the singles state tournament, Landry advanced to the round of 16 before falling in three sets to the No. 8 seed, Unai Maldonado.

Terry Ma, Thornton Academy sophomore: Ma returns at No. 1 singles for a squad that went 14-1 and reached the Class A South final. He was 10-2 in the regular season, losing only to George Cutone and Sam Yoon, and as the 10th seed in the singles tournament, he reached the round of 32.

Sam Yoon, Falmouth sophomore: Yoon, noted for his ability to hit forehands from either side, went 13-1 in team competition. As the fourth seed in the state singles tournament, he advanced to the semifinals and extended defending champ George Cutone before falling 6-4, 6-4.