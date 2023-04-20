GIRLS

1. Kennebunk: The defending Class A state champion Rams return Olivia Cutone and Andie Lamontagne in singles and add Emilia Ilyas, who was 5-0 in limited team action last spring but reached the round of 32 in the state singles tournament. Doubles will be entirely new, but a roster of 16 provides worthy options.

2. Falmouth: The Navigators are coming off a 12-3 season in which they reached the Class A South final before falling by a point to Kennebunk. Charlotte Williamson and Gracyn Mick return to a singles lineup bolstered by the addition of freshman Sophia Kirtchev. Senior Elise Gearan is the only returning starter in doubles.

3. Brunswick: The Dragons went 14-2 last spring and reached the Class A state final. Junior returners Coco Meserve and Sadie Levy are joined in singles by freshman Ellie Meserve. Junior Hazel Goodwin and sophomore Izzy Leitzell are back at first doubles. Beatrice Elmore, Molly Tefft, Helen Maher and Shannon Flanagan also figure in the doubles mix.

4. Scarborough: The Red Storm return six of seven starters from a squad that went 13-1 and reached the Class A South semifinals before falling by one point to Falmouth. Senior Amber Woods and junior Sanibel Shinners lead a formidable singles lineup. Juniors Lana Djuranovic and Talia Borelli are back at first doubles, and senior Agathe Laine and junior Julia Strouse at second doubles. Junior Isabella Cosma or sophomore Ally Canatsey will play No. 3 singles.

5. Lincoln Academy: The Eagles are coming off a 16-0 season and have won three of the past four Class B state titles. However, the singles lineup will be entirely new this spring. Seniors Izzy Peterson, Clare Colburn and Olive Siegel and sophomore London Hunter bring doubles experience. Exchange students Sarah Kockzius (Germany) and Paula Moreno (Spain) will help plug holes.

BOYS

1. Falmouth: The addition of senior Xander Barber, a Division I college prospect, bumps singles semifinalist Sam Yoon, an ambidextrous sophomore, down to No. 2. Junior Charlie Wolak completes the singles lineup. Karl Chamberlain, Daniel Kim, Raymond Li and freshman Eli Sidhu will play doubles.

2. Kennebunk: The two-time defending Class A state champions return three from their starting lineup, including junior George Cutone, unbeaten in his high school career. Freshman Alberto Cutone and senior Ayden Wyman also will play singles. Senior Matt Durcan and junior Jaxson Redmond are back at first doubles.

3. Yarmouth: The two-time defending Class B state champion Clippers will open the season with No. 1 Will Best on the injured list. Senior Quinn Federle, junior Andi Cobaj and sophomore Andre Violette begin at singles. Seniors Ethan Lombard and newcomer Nate Hagedorn, junior Wiley Schumaker and freshmen John Nicholas and Alexander Gordon are in the doubles mix.

4. Waynflete: The Flyers are aiming for an unprecedented (in Maine history, anyway) 15th consecutive Class C state title. Five of seven starters return, including seniors Henry Kerr and Matt Adey and sophomore Theo Demetriou in singles. Senior Charlie DiNapoli, juniors Max Shurman, Basil DiBenedetto and Andrew Rogers and sophomore Jeff Adey have experience in doubles.

5. Thornton Academy: Three starters and four others with varsity experience return from the only team to beat Class A state champion Kennebunk last spring. Sophomore Terry Ma is joined by classmate Philip Delle Karth and junior Justus Kempelmann in singles. Senior Kohei Sato and junior Danny Menard team up at first doubles. Juniors Cole Purvis and Pablo Perez Gonzalez start at second doubles.