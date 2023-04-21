Blood Drives

PORTLAND

The American Red Cross is reminding blood and platelet donors it’s vital to make and keep donation appointments this month to ensure shelves are fully stocked with blood products all season long. With blood transfusions remaining one of the most critical treatments for patients − like those facing pregnancy and childbirth complications, and those with chronic illnesses like sickle cell disease − donors can connect patients to lifesaving care.

Having a diverse blood supply is one way to ensure all patients have ongoing access to compatible blood transfusions. To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, April 25-30:

TUESDAY

8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Southern Maine Health Care, 1 Medical Center Dr., Biddeford

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southern Maine Community College Campus Center, 2 Fort Road, South Portland

1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saint Maximilian Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough

THURSDAY

8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Central Lincoln County YMCA, 525 Main St., Damariscotta

1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Rockland American Legion, 335 Limerock St., Rockland

SATURDAY

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 857 Main St., Fryeburg

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: