“If the shoe fits, it’s possible!” That is the catch phrase for Lincoln County Community Theater’s upcoming production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic fairytale, “Cinderella.” This magical musical will be performed live on the Lincoln Theater stage for four performances beginning Friday, May 5, and running through Sunday, May 7.

LCCT’s production of Cinderella is a contemporary take on the classic tale. This version, adapted for Broadway in 2013, has the memorable music and lyrics of the beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein original, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible / It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” as well as featuring several additional songs from the composers.

The story follows an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic new libretto written by Douglas Carter Beane, based partly on Hammerstein’s original. Beane’s version introduces several new characters as well as a slight character change – a sympathetic stepsister! As for our title character, when she meets a dragon-slaying young prince who is just assuming control of his government, Ella helps to spark transformation and empower the disenfranchised in their kingdom. With the help of her fairy godmother, a pumpkin, and a little magic and humor, Ella, Prince Topher and their friends will inspire the whole family. This Tony Award-winning musical, from the creators of “South Pacific” and “The Sound of Music,” invites us to build a kinder world together.

Under the direction of Maestro John Mulcahy, “Cinderella” is choreographed by Phaelon O’Donnell, a newcomer to the Lincoln Theater stage. The production of “Cinderella” features many Lincoln Theater newcomers including Evelyn LaCroix of Skowhegan as Cinderella, and Lincoln Academy senior Harrison Pierpan as Prince Topher. Joining them on stage are Emily Sue Barker, Christina Belknap, W. Joseph Coté, Carole Florman, Derek Kingsley, Zora Margolis, Sophia Mansfield, Amanda Shepard, Ben Shepard and supported by an ensemble dubbed the Royal Court CinderSingers, and live orchestra the Slipper-Rhythmics.

Experience the magic of “Cinderella” live on stage at 2 Theater St. in downtown Damariscotta at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

Tickets are available in advance by visiting the Lincoln Theater’s online box office at LincolnTheater.net. Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth ages 18 and under.

