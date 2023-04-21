I thank this paper’s editorial board for its reasonable and statics-based support of Gov. Mills’ proposal to expand abortion access in Maine (“Our View: Maine’s defense of abortion access must be multifaceted,” April 13). There is a terrifying national movement of state-level Republicans passing draconian anti-abortion laws that strip away a woman’s control of her own body.
I do not want the cruelty of forced birth to ever arrive in Maine. I believe it is imperative that Gov. Mills, Democrats and independents in the State House do everything in their power to protect abortion rights in our state.
I applaud Gov. Mills for her thoughtful leadership on this issue. To quote this paper’s editorial board, “the proposal by Gov. Mills is sensible, fair and humane.”
Aaron Bergeron
Portland
