All four members of Maine’s congressional delegation supported the Supreme Court’s decision Friday night to preserve women’s access to mifepristone, the drug used in the most common method of abortion, and reject lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues.

“This ruling brings stability and maintains the availability of a drug that was approved by the FDA 23 years ago and has been used ever since by millions of women.” — Sen. Susan Collins, Republican

“It should not be up to the government to decide if a parent is ready or able to have a child nor should it be up to the courts to decide if a drug is safe for use; this is the point of having food and medical board experts. Allowing the FDA’s peer-reviewed, data-based approval of mifepristone to continue – an approval validated by a 99.6 percent safe and effective use rate over decades – means that millions of women in the country will be able to continue making their own healthcare decisions.” — Sen. Angus King, independent

“Although I am grateful mifepristone remains safe, effective, legal, and available, our fight for reproductive freedom continues. Congress must restore the full protections established by Roe v. Wade.” — Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District

“Congressman Golden supports the Supreme Court decision to allow access to mifepristone while an appeals court reviews the lower court’s decision.” — A spokesperson for Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District

