WESTBROOK – Christine Louise (Graffam) Dileo, 75, of Westbrook, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2023, from an aggressive form of cancer that was diagnosed in January. Her daughters were by her side.

Chris graduated from Westbrook High School in Westbrook, Maine in 1965 and while there made many lifelong friends whom she reconnected with in recent years. She was involved in many activities throughout high school and loved being a cheerleader for The Blue Blazes. “The Westbrook Cheer” brought many laughs over the years as her daughters attempted to recreate it whenever possible. After high school, Chris went on to attend Ricker College in Holton, Maine to pursue a career in social work. Chris loved helping and learning about others, so this was a perfect path for her.

Chris had two daughters who were her greatest joy. She raised her family in Herndon, Va., and she was lucky enough to have been able to stay home to coordinate and navigate the girls’ busy schedules. She was involved in their school and became a Bluebird leader, which she adored. She was always bringing fun, laughter, and love to her daughters as well as the neighborhood kids. It was during these years that Chris used her love of dance to become director and teacher of George Coomber School of Music and Dance, and she became known as Miss Chris. She spent her nights spreading the joy of dance and movement to hundreds of children and adults. She especially loved showcasing her students at the annual recital. Chris loved to tap dance and she zipped around town with GR8GAMS on her license plate.

After making sure her own children had successfully flown the nest, Chris pursued her next adventure as a Montessori School teacher. She loved the Montessori philosophy and found her sweet spot working with the two-year-olds classrooms. It was truly magical watching Miss Chris in action. She poured her heart not only into the children but also the parents, always reassuring them that parenting is hard and that they were doing an amazing job. She taught for many years at the Boyd School in Virginia and later The New School in North Carolina, after moving there to be closer to her grandchildren. Chris welcomed five grandchildren into her life, whom she adored and loved spending time with every chance she got.

Chris was the epitome of a strong woman and fighter. In 2016 she faced an aggressive form of breast cancer and ultimately beat it. Shortly after, she felt the call to move back home to Maine to care for her father. Her love and sacrifice for him enabled him to stay in his home. He recently celebrated his 102nd birthday!

Chris was known to everyone as kindhearted and selfless. She enjoyed striking up conversations with strangers and bragging about her kids and grandkids. She was giving of her time and resources, and always looked out for others. She always kept busy with her many cousins and friends, and often reminisced about her many adventures with her parents and both sets of her grandparents. She was truly one of a kind and will be missed by all.

Chris was predeceased by her mother, Elsie Graffam. She is survived by her father, Tug Graffam; her daughters, Torrie (Andy) Heathcoat and Tiffany (Dan) Wheeler; and her grandchildren, Rowan Heathcoat (17), Ashton Heathcoat (12), Camden Wheeler (17), Mason Wheeler (14), and Riley Wheeler (11).

A celebration of Chris’s life will be held in the summer of 2023.