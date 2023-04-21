KENNEBUNKPORT – Jenifer Jennings Barbour Stewart died on April 19. 2023. Daughter of Marshall Rodgers Barbour and Jenifer Leslie Barbour, Mrs. Stewart was born on August 8, 1922 in Pittsburgh, Pa. She spent most of her adult life in New York City and Ardsley-on-Hudson, N.Y.

Starting in the late 1940s, Mrs. Stewart began summering in Kennebunkport, Maine. In 1965, she purchased a house there, and in 2000 she moved to Kennebunkport as a year-round resident.

Mrs. Stewart was a long-time member of the Cape Arundel Golf Club, the Kennebunk River Club (running the Annual Art Show for over two decades), and a founding member of the Arundel Beach Club. Mrs. Stewart was also a long-standing member of the Thursday Club in Irvington, N.Y. and the Garden Club of America; she also served for many years as the Chair of the St. Faith’s Foundation (based in New York City).

Mrs. Stewart’s children, Jenifer J. Stewart and C. Evan Stewart, survive her, as do her daughter-in-law, Patricia (McGlothlin) Stewart, and granddaughter, Charlotte J. Stewart.

Mrs. Stewart’s family wish to express their profound thanks and gratitude to the loving caregivers – led by Sue Ouellette and Amanda Kezar – who spent the last several years making her life fun, interesting, and bearable. Their thanks also go to Hospice of Southern Maine for their guidance and support during the past 18 months.

At Mrs. Stewart’s direction, there will be a private committal service attended only by her family.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit Mrs. Stewart’s Book of Memories at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.

﻿The family requests that any donations in her honor be made to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 US Route 1

Scarborough ME 04074

﻿

