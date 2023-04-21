WINDHAM – Patricia Ann (Shea) Rodney, 77, left this world early Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023.

﻿Visiting hours celebrating Patty’s life will be held at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland on Tuesday, April 25 from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. with a time of remembrance beginning at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Hyacinth Church, Brown Street, Westbrook. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. Following all services, relatives and friends are invited to continue to celebrate Patty’s life at the Maine Irish Heritage Center. Additional parking will be available at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home on State Street. Patty’s time of remembrance and her Funeral Mass will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/conroytullywalker. To view Patty’s complete obituary, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

