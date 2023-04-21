Falmouth police are asking for help locating a 95-year-old man last seen leaving his home in a white Lexus on Friday.
David Gustafson left his home at Oceanview At Falmouth, a retirement community on Blueberry Lane, around 1 p.m, the Maine State Police said. He was in a white Lexus Rx3 with Maine license plate 9429RH.
Gustafson has cognitive issues and has not driven in years, police said. It wasn’t clear whether Gustafson was driving the Lexus or was a passenger.
Gustafson is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with gray hair and green eyes, police said. State police did not say what Gustafson was wearing.
Police are asking anyone who sees Gustafson to call them at 207-781-2300.
