BASEBALL

Matt Kroon and Oliver Dunn hit two-run doubles during a six-run fourth inning for the Reading Fightin Phils in a 10-1 Eastern League win Friday night against the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field.

Dunn also homered in the first inning and finished with four RBI.

Matthew Lugo hit his first Double-A home run for the Sea Dogs in the second inning, but Reading broke the game open with its big fourth inning against Portland starter CJ Liu.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Premier League leader Arsenal dropped points for the third game in a row, having to come from two goals down to draw with last-place Southampton, 3-3.

Southampton led 3-1 in the 88th minute before goals by Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka dragged Arsenal to parity. Leandro Trossard hit the crossbar in injury time as Arsenal nearly added a winner.

Arsenal leads Manchester City by five points, but City has two games in hand. The teams square off Wednesday in Manchester.

MLS: New England Revolution central defender Henry Kessler had surgery on his right hamstring Friday, and the team said he’s expected to be sidelined for four months.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: England captain Leah Williamson will miss this summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand because of a torn knee ligament.

England striker Beth Mead also is expected to miss the World Cup after tearing her ACL last November.

TENNIS

BARCELONA OPEN: Carlos Alcaraz stayed on track to defend his title, beating fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (5), 6-4 to make the semifinals.

Alcaraz has a semifinal against 12th-seeded Daniel Evans, who rallied to defeat 15th-seeded Francisco Cerúndolo, 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Alex de Minaur, and next faces Lorenzo Musetti.

SRPSKA OPEN: Novak Djokovic lost to a Serb countryman for the first time in 11 years in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Dusan Lajovic won 6-4, 7-6 (6) to beat a world No. 1-ranked player for the first time.

BMW OPEN: Danish teenager Holger Rune comfortably reached the semifinals in Munich with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Chile’s Cristian Garin.

The top-seeded Rune, at a career-high No. 7 in the world rankings, advanced to a meeting with Christopher O’Connell of Australia.

Second-seeded Taylor Fritz of the U.S. will face Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp in the other semifinal.

PORSCHE GRAND PRIX: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek rallied to beat Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 for a place in the semifinals in Stuttgart, Germany.

She next faces third-seeded Ons Jabeur, who routed Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-3, 6-0.

Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka rallied to defeat Spain’s Paula Badosa, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. The Australian Open champion next faces Anastasia Potapova, who upset fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.