PITTSFIELD — Investigators have found the driver of a vehicle that they say struck two people as they stood or walked along the Higgins Road earlier this week.

One of the pedestrians, a 61-year-old man, suffered serious injuries shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday and was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to a police statement posted to the Police Department’s Facebook page. A 69-year-old woman also was hurt and was taken to Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield.

The vehicle that struck the two people did not stop, police said. It sustained damage to the front passenger side when it struck them.

Authorities later posted that the driver was found but it wasn’t clear if the person was in custody or had been charged in the matter.

Attempts to reach police Chief Vicente Morris for additional details have been unsuccessful.

This report will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: