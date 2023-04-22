NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole and Alek Manaoh pitched scoreless ball after a chirpy buildup, and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Saturday on pinch-hitter DJ LeMahieu’s walkoff bases-loaded single in the ninth inning.

Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth off Yimi García, and Toronto pinch-hitter Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer in the ninth against Wandy Peralta after a leadoff walk to Alejandro Kirk.

Anthony Rizzo doubled off Jordan Romano (2-1) leading off the bottom half, and pinch-runner Isiah Kiner-Falafa eventually scored on LeMahieu’s hit.

Cole allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and two walks, extending his scoreless streak to 20 2/3 innings and lowering his ERA to 0.79.

Manoah gave up two hits in seven innings with five strikeouts and one walk, dropping his ERA from 6.98 to 5.13.

Last Aug. 21, Manoah threw an inside pitch early in the game that went near Yankees star Aaron Judge, then hit Judge on the arm guard above the left elbow. Judge glanced at Manoah as Cole started yelling and a few other Yankees came over the dugout railing. Cole was intercepted by bench coach Carlos Mendoza before reaching the umpires.

Asked in November on NBA player Serge Ibaka’s YouTube show “How Hungry Are You?” “who is the worst cheater in baseball history, Manaoh responded: “Gerrit Cole. He cheated. He used a lot of sticky stuff to make his pitches better. He kind of got called out on it.”

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 4, ROCKIES 3: Nick Castellanos hit his first two home runs of the season and Cristian Pache also went deep for the first time this season to lead Philadelphia to a win at home.

On his 91st plate appearance this season, Castellanos finally drove one into the left-field seats for a 1-0 lead. He homered for the first time since last Aug. 27.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 10, TWINS 4: Joey Meneses tied a career high with four hits, CJ Abrams hit his first home run since Washington acquired him in a trade last summer, and the Nationals won at Minneapolis.

NOTES

MARLINS: Miami ace Sandy Alcantara was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday at Cleveland because of biceps tendinitis, but the team said he is not expected to be placed on the injured list.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner has what the team called “very mild” tendinitis. Alcantara was pushed back to start in the series at Atlanta that begins Monday.

RAYS: Left-hander Jeffrey Springs will have season-ending Tommy John surgery on Monday.

Springs, 30, went 2-0 with an 0.56 ERA during the Rays’ 13-0 start, but he departed after throwing two pitches in the fourth inning on April 13 against Boston.

WHITE SOX: Chicago signed veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte.

Piscotty, 32, has spent parts of eight seasons in the majors with the Cardinals (2015-17) and Athletics (2018-22). He was signed by the San Francisco Giants in February but was released on March 29.

