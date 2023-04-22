Michael Amadio, left, celebrates with Brett Howden, front right, and Ivan Barbashev after scoring in the second overtime Saturday to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Michael Amadio scored at 3:40 of the second overtime Saturday to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets and a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

Dylan Sandberg’s clearing attempt for Winnipeg from the back boards deflected off Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev’s skate to Amadio for a one-timer that went into the top right corner – going between goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s head and glove.

Adam Lowry tied it for Winnipeg with 21.9 seconds left in regulation, beating goalie Laurent Brossoit on a rebound to cap a three-goal, third-period comeback.

Nino Niederreiter scored at 2:04 of the third and Mark Scheifele connected on a power play with 5:52 left to cut the Jets’ deficit to 4-3.

Jack Eichel had two power-play goals and added an assist for Vegas. Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, and Keegan Kolesar also scored. Brossoit, who spent three seasons with the Jets, made 30 saves.

Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 43 shots.

A sold-out crowd of 15,325 at Canada Life Centre continued the “whiteout” playoff tradition of wearing white and waving white towels. Game 4 of the Western Conference series is Monday night in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg All-Star defenseman Josh Morrissey left four minutes into the first period because of a lower-body injury. Morrissey collided knee-on-knee with Vegas defenseman Zach Whitecloud and appeared to be favoring his right knee.

