BRUNSWICK – Virginia “Ginny” Trott McCabe passed at Horizons Living and Rehab Center on April 19, 2023 after a long illness. She was born in Bath on Dec. 19, 1924, where she resided until her move to Horizons.

During her younger years Ginny loved dancing to big band music. She met her husband Edward “Bud” McCabe, also of bath, and they raised their three children until his death in 1977. Ginny retired in 1997 after a 52-year career at Bath Savings Institution.

Her favorite getaway place was her camp on Pemaquid Lake where she spent many a summer day with her family and friends. She especially cherished time there with her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and crossword player until her eyesight started to fail.

She is survived by her sons Lee McCabe and wife Terry of Pemaquid, Lynn McCabe and wife Theresa of Scarborough, daughter Jean McCabe of Portland; grandchildren, Sara Sleeper and husband Scott, Kali Collins, Rachel McCabe, Kelsey Collins and Shaun Collins and wife Luisa. She is also survived by three great grandchildren, Ari Brokus and Dylan and Tyler Sleeper.

A special thanks to the Horizons staff in Brunswick for their kindness and patience with their wandering resident over the past three and a half years.

