Twin brothers Joey and Gio Guerrette each scored four goals as Falmouth erased an early 4-0 deficit and beat Thornton Academy, 12-8, in a Class A boys’ lacrosse game Saturday.

Gio Guerrette broke a 5-5 tie early in the fourth quarter, and the Navigators (2-0) added six more goals to pull away. Ty Garlock and Hayden Davis each scored twice and Drew Noyes stopped 14 shots.

The Golden Trojans (1-2) were led by Cam Raymond’s three goals. Jake Parenteau made 15 saves.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 9, BONNY EAGLE 5: Aries Plourde logged three goals and four assists to lead the Patriots (2-1) over the Scots (0-2) in Standish.

Noah Schaeffer scored twice and Kyle Plummer made 15 saves for GNG/Poland.

Connor Krunkkala led Bonny Eagle with two goals. Mason Leblanc stopped 10 shots.

Advertisement

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

GREELY 13, YORK 8: Charlotte Taylor scored five goals and added two assists, and the Rangers (2-1) defeated the Wildcats (0-1) in a rematch of last year’s Class B state final, at Cumberland.

Lauren Dennen added two goals and Asja Kelman also scored twice for the Rangers, who got six saves from Addyson Babcock.

York was paced by Annastasia Doughty with four goals. Tia Spenlenhauer stopped seven shots.

BRUNSWICK 14, CONY 4: Elizabeth Putnam scored five goals, including the 100th of her career, to lead the Dragons (3-0) past the Rams (2-1) in Brunswick.

Lydia Blood and Kelsie Carlton each added two goals and an assist.

Advertisement

Maci Freeman and Azabell Assaf scored twice, Dinah Wadleigh had two assists and Madison Chavarie made 17 saves for Cony.

BASEBALL

YORK 5, MORSE 3: John Jacobsohn drove in two runs, and three York pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the Wildcats (2-0) beat the Shipbuilders (1-2) in York.

Ben Brown and Jakob Bergeron pitched 3 2/3 innings of hitless relief after Jack Joyce worked the first 3 1/3 innings. Brody Gullison hit an RBI double for York, which grabbed a 4-2 lead with three runs in the third.

BRUNSWICK 4, GREELY 1: Anthony Cooley hit a solo home run and a double and scored twice to help the Dragons open their season with a win over the Rangers (1-2) in Cumberland.

Thomas Harvey and Liam Scholl combined on a three-hitter. Scholl also had two hits and two RBI.

Advertisement

Rider Simpson, the losing pitcher, hit a double for Greely.

SACOPEE VALLEY SWEEPS RICHMOND: Austin Croteau homered during a 15-run second inning in Game 1, then hit another home run while driving in four runs in Game 2 as the Hawks (2-0) swept a doubleheader against Richmond (0-3), winning 21-1 and 14-3 in Hiram.

Caleb Vacchiano also had four RBI in the second game, including a three-run homer in the first inning.

Carson Black was the winning pitcher in Game 1 and drove in runs with a home run and a single. He went 4 for 4 in Game 2.

SOFTBALL

BRUNSWICK 15, GREELY 2: Hannah Hamilton launched a home run and Gabby Swain went 3 for 3 as the Dragons won their season opener against the Rangers (1-2) in Cumberland.

Advertisement

Emily Goddard, Sophia Morin, Caitlin Seitz and Elise Sullivan all tallied two hits for Brunswick. Sullivan also picked up the win in the circle, allowing two runs on five hits over 4 2/3 innings

Katherine Wallace went 2 for 3 for Greely.

NYA SWEEPS MT. VIEW: Lily Rawnsley pitched a two-hitter and drove in four runs in the opener, and Hayden Wienckowski had three hits and three RBI in the second game as North Yarmouth Academy started its season with a doubleheader sweep against Mt. View (0-4), winning 16-0 and 11-8 in a pair of five-inning games in Yarmouth.

Anna Belleau added three hits and three RBI in Game 1, which included an 11-run second inning for the Panthers. Rawnsley had a triple and two singles.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous