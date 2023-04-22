Jake Rainess hit a leadoff home run for the second straight game and the University of Maine baseball team beat Hartford 2-1 on Saturday in Orono.

Matt McElwain also homered for the Black Bears (20-12) making it 2-0 in the second inning. Rainess finished with three hits, including a double.

Caleb Leys pitched six scoreless innings to earn the win, allowing four hits, while striking out 11 and walking three.

Harrison Eng homered to lead off the ninth for Hartford (2-27). Robert Chaney took the loss, allowing two runs on seven hits in seven innings.

ST. JOSEPH’S SWEEPS: Jonathan Dube hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Monks (15-17, 8-5 GNAC) walked off with a 4-3 win over the Chargers (8-20, 2-11) in the first game of a double in Standish.

Matt Thibault homered twice and drove in three as the Monks won the second game, 9-2.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC SWEPT: Liam Jann allowed two runs on three hits in seven innings but took the loss as the Seawolves (16-15) lost the first game of a doubleheader against the Pointers (22-8) 2-1 in South Portland.

UConn Avery Point won the second game 5-0.

COLBY SWEEPS BOWDOIN: Marcus Forrester finished with five RBI as the Mules (21-7, 6-3 NESCAC) swept a doubleheader against the Polar Bears (12-12, 2-7) with 4-0 and 9-5 wins in Waterville.

BATES SWEEPS: Brandon Biggane hit a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Bobcats (12-16) to a 6-5 win over the Thoroughbreds (19-12) in the second game of a doubleheader in Lewiston.

Jack Brennon had two hits as Bates won the opener, 8-5.

SOFTBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S SWEEPS: Olivia Howe and Sylvia Foley each had three hits to lift the Monks (17-15, 5-1 GNAC) to a 7-2 win over Rivier (14-20, 4-6) to complete a doubleheader sweep in Standish.

Lydia Goodnough had three RBI as St. Joseph’s won the first game, 8-6.

UMAINE SWEPT: Madison Wilson hit an RBI single in the first inning as the Retrievers (19-13, 11-2 America East) won the first game of a doubleheader with the Black Bears (10-31, 3-9) in Baltimore.

UMBC scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth to win the second game, 2-1.

UNE, NICHOLS SPLIT: Kenzie Bessett and Makenzy Herron each had three hits and the Nor’easters (9-21, 6-6 CCC) beat the Bison (14-15-1, 6-6) 6-3 in the first game of a doubleheader in Dudey, Massachusetts.

The Bison won the second game, 4-1.

COLBY, TRINITY SPLIT: Emma Burnham hit an RBI double as the Mules (17-11, 6-6 NESCAC) scored five times in the bottom of the sixth inning and beat the Bantams (9-13, 4-6) 7-2 in the first game of a doubleheader in Waterville.

Alyssa Gazivoda and Abigail Alper each drove in a run as Trinity won the second game, 2-1.

MEN’S LACROSSE

BRUNSWICK 13, CONN. COLLEGE 9: Patrick Fitzgerald and Jason Lach each had three goals as the Polar Bears (11-3, 6-3 NESCAC) downed the Camels (5-7, 3-6) in Brunswick.

Oliver Bernstein, Will Byrne and Sam Powell all had two goals for Bowdoin.

Patrick Atkins, Liam Horkan and Jared Rainville scored two goals a piece for Conn. College.

SALVE REGINA 13, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 10: Sam McGregor and Collin Jackson each had two goals but the Nor’easters (8-9, 2-6 CCC) lost to the Seahawks (9-6, 5-2) in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Daniel Naglieri had three of his four goals in the second half for Salve Regina.

SOUTHERN MAINE 15, CASTLETON 12: Schulyer Wetmore had four of his six goals in the first half, as the Huskies (4-10, 2-4 Little East) beat the Spartans (4-11, 1-5) in Castleton, Vermont.

Andrew James and Omar Contreras each added three goals for Southern Maine.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BOWDOIN 15, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 10: Sophia Sudano had four goals and an assists as the Polar Bears (6-8, 3-6 NESCAC) topped the Camels (5-8, 1-8) in New London, Connecticut.

Fiona Bundy added three goals and two assists, while Colleen McAloon had three goals and one assists for Bowdoin.

SOUTHERN MAINE 13, KEENE STATE 9: Rachel Shanks had five goals and the Huskies (8-7, 4-1 LEC) beat the Owls (5-10, 2-3) in Gorham.

Cierra Hill and Julia McKenna each added three goals for Southern Maine.

COLBY 12, TRINITY 11: Gianna Bruno had three goals and four assists as the Mules (10-4, 6-3 NESCAC) held on to beat the Bantams (10-4, 5-4) in Waterville.

Paige Saudek added three goals, while Ally Franz had two goals and an assist for Colby.

