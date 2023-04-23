I want to thank you for publishing Melissa Kearns’ story last Sunday (“The priest broke his vows, she says. She’s breaking the silence,” April 16).

How brave Melissa Kearns is to speak up and share her story about the most egregious of sexual predators. I can relate; I had a similar experience at 20 years old with my doctor, who took advantage of my youth and innocence.

You can’t get those things back. I hope, for Melissa’s sake, that she can find some peace and healing.

Doris Luther

Hollis

