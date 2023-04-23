ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Zach Eflin pitched five effective innings in his return from injury and the Tampa Bay Rays hit two more home runs Sunday, beating the slumping Chicago White Sox 4-1 for their 13th consecutive home win to begin the season.

Tampa Bay (19-3) tied the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers for the second-longest home winning streak to start a season since 1901. The 1907 New York Giants opened with 15 straight wins at home.

Luke Raley and Harold Ramirez went deep for the Rays, who have homered in each of their first 22 games — extending their major league record. Tampa Bay has 48 home runs, second-most in big league history through 22 games behind the 2000 St. Louis Cardinals (52).

Eflin (3-0) allowed one run and three hits in a game that took only 2 hours, 2 minutes. He had been on the injured list with lower back tightness for just more than two weeks.

Yonny Chirinos followed with three perfect innings. Peter Fairbanks then worked a 1-2-3 ninth to get his third save and run his team-record scoreless streak to 29 innings.

BLUE JAYS 5, YANKEES 1: Kevin Gausman struck out 11 in seven shutout innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho hit back-to-back homers following an error by rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe, and Toronto won in New York.

The Blue Jays won for the 12th time in 18 games and took two of three in the Bronx to hand New York its first series loss. The Yankees had won or split their first six series, their longest streak to start a season since 2003, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

New York had been 11-0 when facing a series loss and was the only major league team that hadn’t dropped a series this year.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 7, CUBS 3: Mookie Betts homered and drove in four runs in his first career start at shortstop, and Los Angeles won in CHicago.

Max Muncy and J.D. Martinez also connected as Los Angeles took three of four in the series at Wrigley Field. Clayton Kershaw (4-1) pitched six innings of three-hit ball in career win No. 201.

Betts, a six-time Gold Glove winner in right field who made his big league debut in 2014, hit a tying two-run shot off Marcus Stroman in the third inning. He also lined a two-run double to left in the ninth.

PIRATES 2, REDS 0: Vince Velasquez struck out 10 in seven innings, and host Pittsburgh beat Hunter Greene and Cincinnati for its seventh consecutive victory.

It was the most strikeouts for Velasquez (3-2) since May 10, 2018, when he had 12 for the Phillies against the Giants. He allowed two hits and walked two.

The Pirates improved to 16-7 for the franchise’s best start since its last division title in 1992. They allowed six runs in the four-game series against Cincinnati after outscoring the Rockies 33-9 across a three-game sweep in Colorado.

It is Pittsburgh’s longest streak since winning 11 straight in 2018.

PHILLIES 9, ROCKIES 3: Trea Turner and Kody Clemens hit solo homers, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh hit two-run shots and Zack Wheeler struck out 11 to lead Philadelphia to a win at home.

The Phillies took the final three games of a four-game series and have won six of eight overall as they recover from a slow start.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 5, BRAVES 2: Yordan Alvarez tied the game with a two-run single in the eighth inning, Corey Julks had a go-ahead pinch-hit single in the ninth, and Houston won its fourth straight, beating the Braves in Atlanta.

The defending World Series champion Astros loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth against reliever Nick Anderson before closer A.J. Minter (1-2) entered to face Alvarez, who delivered the hit that made it 2-all.

Minter allowed two batters to reach in the ninth before Julks delivered a single to left-center that gave Houston a 3-2 lead. Alex Bregman added a two-run single off Danny Young.

GUARDIANS 7, MARLINS 4: Cleveland’s Logan Allen held the Miami Marlins to a solo homer and struck out eight over six innings to win his major league debut, in Cleveland.

Called up from Triple-A Columbus before the game, the 24-year-old left hander gave up a two-out homer to Jon Berti in the third. Otherwise, he allowed five hits and walked one, and finished with a flourish by striking out three around a one-out walk in the sixth.

TWINS 3, NATIONALS 1: Jorge Polanco homered and Bailey Ober pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning, helping Minnesota won at home.

Michael A. Taylor also connected for Minnesota, which won for just the second time in eight games after a 10-4 start. Polanco had three hits, and Ryan Jeffers and Jose Miranda each had two.

