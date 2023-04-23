BINGHAM – On April 5, 2023, Alexander Martin Houser, known to his family and friends as “Xandy”, crossed over to the other side. He is now reunited with his beloved parents, Kenneth and Karen Houser. While we mourn his loss, we take comfort in knowing that he is at peace, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born July 20, 1993.

Xandy was a kind, loving, and caring person who had never met a stranger and was always quick with a joke. He was the kindest and sweetest of souls, and by far the funniest person his family and friends ever knew.

Xandy brought sunshine and happiness with him wherever he went. He will be remembered for his infectious spirit, his clever wit, and his undying love of basketball. He shared his love of music with those around him. He had gift for music, and could hear a song and then play it with any instrument lying around.

Xandy lifted the spirits of those around him regardless of what his own circumstances may have been. We are all blessed to have had the honor of knowing him.

Xandy is survived by his son, Benjamin; his older brothers Torrey Fuller and family, Jonathan Godfrey, and Nathan Houser, his little sister, Cali Schmidt, and his older sister, Amelia Houser and family.

A private memorial service for family and close friends will be held to honor and remember Xandy’s life.

Rest in paradise, our beautiful brother. You will be forever loved and always missed.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in his memory to a charity

of your choice

