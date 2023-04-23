WESTBROOK – It is with great sadness that we announce Aniello “Neil” B. Esposito, a beloved member of the Portland, Maine community, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 16, 2023 at Maine Medical Center after a brief illness.

Born on Aug. 22, 1933, he was the youngest child of Giuseppe “Joseph” Esposito and Teresa Russo Esposito, and grew up on Munjoy Hill with five brothers and three sisters.

Neil graduated from Portland High School in 1951 and married Bette A. Goldstein the following year. Though this relationship wasn’t permanent, they did have five children together; Teresa, Michelina, Robert, Richard and Betteanne. The two remained close friends afterwards.

Neil proudly served in the United States Army from 1954-1956. He went on to earn a degree in Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Maine Orono in 1961, graduating in the top third of his class as a member of Theta Chi.

Neil’s career took him to Stanley Works in Connecticut, where he led the team that created the automatic doors that used a mat actuator. In 1972, he moved back to Portland with his family and worked with his brothers at what was then known as “Esposito Electronics,” which later became “Radio Shack.” Neil also co-owned the beloved landmark Esposito’s Restaurant on Congress Street in Portland, which opened in 1976. He later co-owned The Marshview in Scarborough.

In 1976, Neil married Patricia Price, and together they enjoyed 45 years of marriage. After retiring from successful careers, Neil and Patricia traveled yearly to Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Florida. One of Neil’s favorite places was Kettle Cove, where he and Patricia could often be found on any Sunday enjoying picnics, playing bocce, and spending time with family and friends.

Neil was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, always showing up to support his grandchildren at their dance recitals, basketball games, football games, softball games, and baseball games, even if it meant traveling from Maine to Florida to Washington to show his support. Neil had a big heart and loved his family. He was always willing to welcome anyone who showed up for the family’s Sunday dinners or the annual Christmas Eve feast. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His memory will live on through the countless lives he touched with his kindness, generosity, and love.

Neil was preceded in death by his second wife, Patricia (d. 2019) and his first wife, Bette (d. 2010); his parents Teresa and Giuseppe; his brothers Anthony, Vincent, John, Joseph and Nathan, sisters Mary Mauro, Margaret Stoddard and Josephine Caiazzo; his grandson, Marco Blanco.

Neil is survived by his children Teresa Esposito of Westbrook, Michelina Esposito of Westbrook, Robert Esposito and his wife Kristy of Portland, Richard Esposito of Scarborough, and Betteanne Esposito of Bradenton, Fla.; 17 grandchildren, John Blanco, Nathan Walsh, Jason Blanco, Bette Reilly, Teresa Esposito- Dalton, Nicole Esposito- Leahy, Amanda Atripaldi, Neil Esposito, Celeste Esposito, Anthony Esposito, Chrissy Lewis, Danielle Wiggins, Briana Nappi, Dominic Esposito, Aneilia Martin, and Nico Martin; and 24 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Rose Esposito, Estella Esposito and Barbara Esposito; along with many nieces and nephews.

To share memories of Neil or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

