SACO – Carlene Meredith (Fenderson) Dube passed away peacefully at home on March 19, 2023, after a day surrounded with family.

She was born in Exeter, N.H. on June 18, 1927, the daughter of Carlton and Edith Garland Fenderson.

One of nine children, her formative years were spent in both Exeter, N.H. and Old Orchard Beach. Following graduation from Old Orchard Beach High School, she worked in a Biddeford textile mill where she met her husband of 48 years, Roland Dube of Biddeford. Following their move to Saco, she worked for 32 years for the Saco Police Department as a crossing guard at the corner of North and Elm Streets, serving generations of Saco families.

Carlene was a woman of deep faith and a long-time member of the United Baptist Church of Saco, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was humble, lived simply, and was an avid yard sale shopper. She was feisty and loved laughing and singing with family, especially Christmas carols.

She enjoyed walking, gardening, and seeing to the care of others, and took in several family members at the end of their lives. She was a dedicated sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and considered spending time with her family her utmost priority and calling.

Carlene was predeceased by her brothers Gordon, Lloyd, Wellesley, and Hubert, and sisters Vesta Kennedy and Irene Bubar.

She will be deeply missed by all, especially her daughter, Shirley Webber and her husband Jim of Saco, her son, Philip Dube of Saco and his partner Dawne Gilpatrick of Brownfield; two brothers, Carlton Fenderson of Saco and Richmond Fenderson of Poland; grandchildren Melanie Norburg and Jeremy and Laura Webber of Saco, Jake and Alyssa Dube of Standish, and Jordan Dube and Jenna Neece of Biddeford; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the United Baptist Church, Saco, with Rev. Beverly Lowell officiating. A reception will be held at the church, followed by burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Roland Dube.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Saco, is entrusted with arrangements.