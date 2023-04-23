CUMBERLAND – Douglas Marshall Bosworth, 86, of Cape Elizabeth, formerly of Naples, died Thursday evening, April 20, 2023, at the Heron House in Cumberland.

He was born on Sept. 2, 1936, in Naples, a son of Roland and Phyllis (Marshall) Bosworth. He attended local schools, graduating from Bridgton Academy and went on to the University of Maine at Orono.

Doug served in the Army and was stationed in Texas and later in Gloucester, Mass. where he met and later married Patricia Ann Hopkins in 1961.

They soon moved back to his hometown of Naples and alongside, his father, developed a piece of land on Trickey Pond into Bosworth’s Family Circle Campground (now known as Loon’s Haven Family Campground). It was a labor of love until the early 1980s when they decided to sell.

Doug later worked for Lake Region Lumber and then moved on as a veneer log buyer for Commonwealth Lumber, retiring in the early 1990s.

Doug and Pat moved to Cape Elizabeth in 2022 living at The Landing.

Doug was very involved in the United Methodist Church of Good Fellowship in Naples over the years. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying all of what the Lakes Region had to offer. Doug enjoyed being on the lake boating, swimming and water skiing. His other favorite pastimes included gardening, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and ice fishing. He also enjoyed woodworking and building furniture, pastimes which he taught his kids and grandkids the love for as well.

Doug was never a man that wanted for anything but he gave a lot and was an inspiration on how to live life. He was happiest going for a cup of coffee with friends, watering his garden, stacking wood, walking to a neighbor’s house for a quick hello or to lend a hand. Happiness for Doug came in the form of family, faith, friends and just being.

He is loved by his wife, Pat of Cape Elizabeth; children, Sandra Bosworth Gallagher of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Kevin Bosworth and his wife, Anne of Cape Elizabeth, and Kristin Foster and her husband, Jason of Gorham; eight grandchildren, Jeremiah, Mehgan, Brianna, Sarah, Kate, Hannah, Hadley, and Braden; one great-granddaughter, Sophia; two brothers, Charles Bosworth and his wife, Charlotte of Auburn, and John Bosworth and his wife, Joan of Bridgton, a sister, Dail Allen of Norway; sister-in-law, Eleanor Jean Bosworth of Naples.

He was predeceased by a brother, Theodore Bosworth.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 26 at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd. in Casco. A memorial service will be held the next day on Thursday, April 27 at 1 p.m. at the Naples United Methodist Church of Good Fellowship, 1000 Roosevelt Trail in Naples.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with Doug’s family at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

