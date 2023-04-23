WINDHAM – Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Barnes, 82, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2023. Betty was born in Norway, Sept. 24, 1940, the daughter of Ezra and Estella Eaton Barnes. The family moved to Portland where Betty attended area schools and graduated from Deering High School in 1959.
She met and married Richard Walker in a candlelight ceremony on Sept. 3, 1966. They bought land and built a home together in Windham where they have resided for 56 years.
Betty was first employed by W.T. Grant Company and in later years worked and retired from Shaw’s Supermarkets.
In her teen years, Betty was a fan and followed the racers at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway. Early on she liked to spend time outdoors snowmobiling, hunting and fishing. Throughout her life, she was an avid reader, enjoyed camping in the RV, especially at the Fryeburg Fair, finding antique treasures at flea markets and spending time at their cabin in Garland.
She never missed a chance to send a family member a birthday card, the sillier the better. She loved to get a reaction as they shook their heads and laughed out loud.
Betty was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Edward; niece, Sarah; and her sister, Mary.
She is survived by a brother-in-law, Elwood Brown of Dayton, two sisters-in-law, Gail Leighton of Granby, Conn. and Joy Halligan (David) of Falmouth; as well as four nephews and their families, Adam Leighton (Suzanne) of Granby, Conn., Scott Brown (Susan) of Dayton, D. Andrew Halligan (Kathryn) of Gorham and Patrick Halligan (Maureen) of Stoneham, Mass.
Celebration of life service will be Friday, May 5, at 1 p.m. at Dolby Blais & Segee on River Road, Windham. Graveside service to follow at Arlington Cemetery.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory, please consider:
Maine Parkinson Society
146 Parkway South
Suite 210
Brewer, ME 04412
1-800-832-4116
