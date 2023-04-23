GORHAM – Janice Beinema, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully on April 19, 2023 at the Gorham House in Gorham.

The daughter of Firth and Alice (Hackett) Smallwood, she was born in Patten on Nov. 5, 1934. Raised in Patten, she went on to attend Husson College in Bangor. While catching a ride home from college through a friend, she met the love of her life, M. Ronald Beinema, a young minister. When he was to be assigned another church, she knew she couldn’t let him get away. They married soon after and enjoyed 63 loving years together.

Janice fully supported Ronald, holding down the home front, allowing him to serve his parishioners for 57 years. Her sense of humor, which she and Ron shared, helped them to navigate the challenges of life and ministry.

Janice liked to describe herself as a “professional volunteer”, spending much of her life dedicated to the Red Cross, beginning with coordinating blood drives at the Falmouth Congregational Church, and then volunteering at the Red Cross in Portland for over 25 years. She fondly recalled the enjoyment she got from talking with blood donors when she was in her 80s.

Janice spent many years volunteering in a 2nd grade classroom in Falmouth’s Huston School, assisting in the Head Start program at Grave’s School, and chaperoning numerous elementary school field trips. She was a very friendly person who could always be counted on to seek out new people at church, ensuring that they were seen and welcomed. Before the pandemic, she was well known and liked at her local Hannaford, and was frequently hugged by many of the employees.

Janice was always a lover of the great outdoors. She enjoyed family camping trips in New England and Canada, taking daily walks in the woods, and cross-country skiing and snow shoeing in the winter months. As she got older she spent many hours sitting outside reading and visiting with friends and family. She was forever grateful for the international trips she and Ronald were able to take together through Educational Opportunities, and loved meeting the people who were in those groups.

When Janice’s health no longer permitted her to live at home, she moved to the Gorham House. The staff at the Gorham House became her new friends, and she got to know and love all of them.

Janice is survived by her daughters Marilee Beinema of Portland, Faith Berardi and her husband David of Hampton Falls, N.H., and Erin Beinema and her fiancé Chip Hardy of Falmouth. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren, Matthew Berardi of Los Angeles, Calif., Nathan Berardi of New York, Lana Pillsbury of Phoenix, Ariz., and Spring Beinema of Wiscasset. She is also survived by her brother, Darryl Smallwood, his children Melinda Brackett and Allan Smallwood; as well as niece, Keri Hooper and nephew, Derek Carroll.

A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled for this summer at the Falmouth Congregational Church.

Arrangements are with Jones, Rich, and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

