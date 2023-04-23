LEWISTON – Thomas D. DeLuca Jr., 68, passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2023, after complications from a fall and fractured femur.

He was born in Portland on July 29, 1954, the son of the late Thomas DeLuca Sr. and Isabel DeLuca. Thomas graduated from Deering High School in 1972, and after several sales jobs he went to work for Fairchild Semiconductor. After several years there, he went to work at Phillips Elmet, where he spent the rest of his working career. After retirement, Thomas worked part time at Tambrands Inc. to keep active in the workforce.

He made his home in Lewiston for more than 30 years and leaves behind a loving wife, Mary DeLuca of Lewiston; a sister, Lucille Woods of Buxton, a brother, Anthony DeLuca of Sun City, Ariz.; four stepchildren; many grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews; cousins; and friends.

Thomas will always be remembered for his never ending smile, his devout faith in Christ, he so loved his church, favorite scriptures Acts 2:28-29, children and the NY Yankees.

Family and friends can visit Mr. DeLuca’s memorial page at http://www.albert-burpee.com where condolences and fond memories may be shared.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. at the First United Pentecostal Church, 715 College St., Lewiston, with a Celebration of Life immediately following at the Fellowship Hall.

Arrangements are under the care of Albert and Burpee Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, 782-7201.

