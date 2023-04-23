WESTBROOK – We are extremely sad to inform family and friends, our loving father, husband, brother, and friend, Thomas Francis Wayne, born on Nov. 12, 1959 in St. Louis, Mo., passed away peacefully at 3:40 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, at the age of 63.

Thomas always knew what the term hard working meant. He served his country in the Army. He owned and operated his own business. He was a devoted husband and father.

Thomas Wayne is survived by his wife, Dung Wayne; children, Giang Wayne and Sang Huynh; siblings, Dave, Mike, John, and Mary.

The funeral service will be held at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home in Portland, from 5 – 7 p.m. with eulogies from family and friends from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

Thomas will be cremated in Portland on April 28, and his ashes will be taken to their final resting place in Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave., Portland.

To share memories of Tom or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

~~~~~~~~~~~~~﻿

CÁO PHÓ

Gia đình chúng tôi vô cùng thương tiếc báo tin Chồng, cha chúng tôi là:﻿

Ông: THOMAS FRANCIS WAYNE (TOM)

Sinh ngày: 12 tháng 11 năm 1959 Tại St. Louis, Missouri Đã từ trần lúc: 3h40 sáng ngày 21 tháng 4 năm 2023.

Hưởng thọ: 63 tuổi﻿

Linh cữu sẽ được quàn tại:

A.T. Hutchins Funeral- 660 Brighton Ave Portland, ME Lễ viếng : Thứ 5, lúc 17h-19h ngày 27.4.2023

Lễ hỏa táng : Thứ 6, lúc 8h ngày 28.4.2023 tại Portland, ME và tro cốt sẽ được đưa về nơi an nghỉ cuối cùng tại nghĩa trang Evergreen, Portland Me.﻿

Tang gia đồng kính báo: Vợ: Dung Wayne

Hai con: Sang Huynh và Giang Wayne.

Xin miễn phúng điếu.

Trong lúc tang gia bối rối, không tránh khỏi những thiếu sót,

gia đình xin được niệm