Windham police are investigating gunfire in a parking lot, Capt. Raymond S. Williams said Sunday in a news release.

At about 11 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of River Road and Main Street for a report of a disturbance in a nearby business parking lot.

During the investigation officers learned that two male subjects were involved in a physical fight. One was leaving when the second male fired a handgun at the other man’s truck, according to Williams.

There were no reported injuries. Two people of interest have been identified.

Both subjects fled the area before police arrived.

Williams said the incident appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

