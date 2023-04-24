Falmouth Fire-EMs is seeking applicants for its annual Falmouth Fire-EMs scholarship, which recognizes students in the community who plan to continue post-secondary education in the field of firefighting, emergency medical services, nursing, or related fields.

High school seniors who are Falmouth residents and have been accepted or are expected to enroll in a college or university to study firefighting, emergency medical services, nursing, or a related field are eligible for the $1,500 scholarship.

Applications are available online at the Falmouth Fire-EMS section of falmouthme.org and are due by May 19. A panel of Falmouth Fire-EMS members will review the applications and the award will be announced in early June.

