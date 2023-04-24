Thank you for the recent article about the ongoing fight to preserve the historic Frank J. Wood Bridge (“Battle over Topsham-Brunswick bridge replacement nearing an end,” April 9). While the article provided a useful overview of complex litigation, it suggested that the iconic steel-truss bridge was not historically significant enough to save, and that fewer than a dozen people want to preserve it.

Maine DOT admits that the Frank J. Wood Bridge is individually eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, and its unique significance is also recognized by several organizations rallying to defend it. These include the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Historic Bridge Foundation and Waterfront Maine, Brunswick, owner of the historic Fort Andross/Cabot Mill complex, which is home to almost 150 local businesses. All three organizations are unanimous on this point: The bridge is worth saving. Many more than “10 local residents” agree.

The DOT’s new attempt to justify demolition, based on cost estimates that are more than seven years out of date, would set a dangerous national precedent. Current estimates are that rehabilitating the historic bridge would cost about half of what building a new bridge would cost ($25 million vs. $50 million). As a result, the decision to choose demolition over rehabilitation of this historic bridge not only violates federal preservation laws, but would also be an irresponsible waste of taxpayer dollars.

Elizabeth Merritt

Deputy General Counsel, National Trust for Historic Preservation

Washington, D.C.

