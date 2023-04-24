BRUNSWICK — Several Midcoast high school track and field teams have enjoyed some fresh competition in the early going, with an abundance of athletes prepping for conference and state championship success.

Here’s a look at some of the girls track and field teams in the Midcoast:

Brunswick

Brunswick has a number of talented athletes competing this spring.

The Dragons won the Kennebec Valley Athletic championship during this past indoor season, and coach Heather Hoisington said she likes what she sees so far this spring.

“On paper the team is looking very good, but in person they are looking even better,” said Hoisington, who’s been involved with the program for a number of years, including the last four as the head coach of the girls. “We have some fantastic heavy hitters and should go all the way to New Englands and maybe beyond.”

The Morin sisters, Sophia and Lexi, who also play softball, return as two of the top throwers in the state.

Sophia Morin was the Class A champion in the javelin last year with a throw of 119-10. The senior went on to place fourth in New Englands. She will also help the team in the shot put and discus events.

Lexi Morin will contribute points in the throwing events, placing third in the javelin in the Class A championships last year as freshman.

Kayla Monohan is coming off a successful indoor season, where she earned athlete of the meet honors at the KVAC A championships. She won the 55-meter hurdles, the 400 and was second in the 200. Monohan plans to try the 300-meter hurdles this season.

Lisi Palmer was the Class A champion last indoor season in the high jump where she has cleared 5-foot-4.

Ellie Gilman will be one of the team’s top distance runners. During this last winter season, Gilman placed second in the mile and in the two-mile at the KVAC championships. Maeve Woodruff, a junior, is new to the outdoor track and field team this season. During the 2021 outdoor track season, she won the 800 meters during the Western Maine Conference championships while competing for Maine Coast Waldorf. She was also one of the top cross country runners this past fall in the KVAC.

Hazel Bachman also had a strong indoor track season this past winter and will help in the relays. She plans to move up to the 400 during this outdoor season.

“With a much larger team than in past years, and a much younger team than most teams around us, we hope to fill all the events with athletes that will grow over the years,” said Hoisington. “We just need to stay focused on our goals as a team, stay healthy and take care of any small injuries before they become larger problems. Make smart steps — we should have a successful season.”

Freeport

With numbers growing, the Falcons are poised for another strong season.

Pole vault state champion Molly Cobbs returns to defend her Class B title. Seniors Lucy Bradford (300 hurdles and pole vault) and Jillian Wight (800), junior Lucy Burgeois (400) and sophomores Lucy Riggs (100 and 200), and Esther Penny (800) are also top returners for Freeport.

Senior Ava Gervais (throws) and freshmen Lizalyn Boudreau (sprints), Lilah Hall (distance), and Sylvie Strong (sprints) are newcomers who will add depth.

“The WMC is an incredibly tough conference for Class B in boys and girls track and field. This will allow us to have great competition all season long,” said coach Mathew Greear, who also coaches the boys team. “As a team we will be looking to have our highest point total at states since I took the program over. Both teams have a lot of talent and with hard work and good health, I believe we can score well at states. With what is turning out to be our largest team ever and largest freshman class ever, we are looking to prepare that group for the future as well.”

Lisbon

The defending Class C and Mountain Valley Conference champions opened the season with smaller-than-usual numbers, but the Greyhounds should still be in the hunt when it matters most this spring.

Led by seniors Loreesa Theriault-Guay, Kayla Cooper and Kiana Goldberg, the Greyhounds should contend for titles.

Cooper returns in the 400 and the 4×100 relay team. Goldberg was the Class C champion in the 100-meter hurdles and the 4×100-meter relay. She was also second in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the long jump.

Newcomer Addy Burkhardt looks to add depth.

“We look to be in the mix for another conference championship and be competitive at the state meet,” said second-year coach Nicole Sautter, who is assisted by Hank Fuller, Doug Sautter and Bree Merrill.

Mt. Ararat

The Eagles enter the season with a new head coach in Cuyler Greene, who replaces the retired Diane Fournier.

The Eagles are young, with just three seniors on the roster, but Greene said she sees their promise.

“We have 28 girls on the team this season. With 10 freshmen and only three seniors, our team (is) young, but we have seen a nice mix of talent, motivation and tenacity across the board at practices,” said Greene, who is also assisted by Ailish Kress, Stu Palmer, Nick Innis and Jesse Enos.

Returning to the Eagles are juniors Bella Brady (throws), Phoebe Fitzpatrick (jump and long sprints), Sarah Gray (distance and high jump), Grace Keleher (mid-distance and jumps), Hanna Million (jumps and sprints), Carly Satterfield (pole vault and hurdles) and Lydia White (pole vault and middle distance). Returning sophomores are Hannah Garrepy (sprints and jumps), Josy Hollenbach (distance and jumps), Abby Sullivan (pole vault and middle distance) and Elena Willis (sprints, middle distance and jumps).

“The returning athletes are promising in the long sprints, mid-distance, jumps and throws,” said Greene. “We are developing our hurdlers and pole vaulters with hopes that they can progress well this season and contribute to the team score at KVACs.”

Newcomers to the team this year include seniors Elizabeth Giberson, Iraia Gonzalez-Navarro and Zukhra Toktosunova; juniors Angeline Beede, Lucy Jackson and Rose Tuttle; sophomores Ana Lopez and Eleanor Young; and a large freshmen group of Gracie Barker, Emma Berry, Breanna Eaves, Elliot Larsen, Lyra Legawiec, Aurora Newcomb, Aubrey Pelletier, Errol Timblin, Camille Truth and Kylee Vigilant.

“Our goal is to contend for a top-three team score at KVACs, but given the talent and size of the other teams in the conference, we will certainly have to work hard for every point.,” added Greene.

Morse

The Shipbuilders enjoyed some success last season as Shealyn Brochu won the 400 at the Class B championship.

Sarah Ouellette was the indoor state champion for pole vault this winter and is looking forward to a great outdoor season as well.

“Last year we had one of our more productive seasons in recent years. We had several all-conference and all-state athletes,” said coach Brent Luchies, who also coaches the boys team with Shawn Guest and Colby Gail. “This year’s team is one of the largest we’ve had in a while, with about 50 athletes during our first two weeks of practice. We have a lot of returning athletes in a number of events, as well as a large group of freshmen and several athletes giving track and field a try for the first time.

“We’re looking to build on last year’s success. Both teams finished third in our KVAC group last year and we potentially have the experience and athletes to improve on that.”